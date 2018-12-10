Dec. 1–Jan. 6: Christmas in the Valley at Todmorden Mills

You can experience two different eras of Christmas — the holiday traditions of the 1890s and the 1940s — at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd., until Jan. 6.

Sample festive treats in the historic homes, create a take-home craft, and take a winter stroll in the Wildflower Preserve during “Christmas in the Valley” at Todmorden Mills.

Hours are 12 to 4 p.m. for weekends in December plus Dec. 22 to Jan. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dec. 24 and 31. Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

The cost is children $5, youth $7, adults $8 and seniors $7.

For more information call 416-396-2819.

