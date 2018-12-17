Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve party for kids at library

Kids can welcome 2019 with fun crafts, dancing, and a special countdown to the New Year at S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.

But they won’t have to be kept up late for it. The festivities are held Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

They’re promised a rockin’ good time. A caricature artist will also be on site.

No registration required but tickets are limited, so come early.

You can check the event online at the Toronto Public Library’s website.

