Dec. 7–8: Model railroad Holiday Show

The Model Railroad Club of Toronto hosts its 2019 Holiday Show over two days in East York at 11 Curity Ave.

You can see Canada’s premier O scale model railroad, as well as watch dozens of trains, both freight and passenger, as they pass through cities, towns and countryside.

There’s lots to see and great fun for kids and adults alike.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children or seniors. Parking is free. Or take the 91C Woodbine bus from Woodbine Station. (Note, the basement location is not wheelchair accessible.)

The Model Railroad Club is in its sixth year of reconstruction after having moved from Liberty Village. For more information, see the club’s website, send an email or phone 416-536-8927.

