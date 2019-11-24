Dec. 8: Riverdale Share concert on Danforth

The annual Riverdale Share concert is back on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave.

This year’s entertainment lineup will include Julian Taylor, Shakura S’aida, and the Frankland Choir. Joining musical director Tom Leighton will be hosts, comedic team, Warren Bain and Matt Bernard. Check on more performers joining the show online at at riverdaleshare.com or on Facebook.

Tickets are for sale for $25 at the Big Carrot and Treasure Island Toys on Danforth, or from Ticketmaster for $25 plus fees. Plus bring a non-perishable food item.