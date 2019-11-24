Dec. 8: Riverdale Share concert on Danforth
Annual community-sponsored event raises food and money for local Charities
The annual Riverdale Share concert is back on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave.
This year’s entertainment lineup will include Julian Taylor, Shakura S’aida, and the Frankland Choir. Joining musical director Tom Leighton will be hosts, comedic team, Warren Bain and Matt Bernard. Check on more performers joining the show online at at riverdaleshare.com or on Facebook.
Tickets are for sale for $25 at the Big Carrot and Treasure Island Toys on Danforth, or from Ticketmaster for $25 plus fees. Plus bring a non-perishable food item.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with general seating.
The Riverdale Share Concert is held every December in the Riverdale neighbourhood, sponsored by local residents, businesses, students, volunteers, civic leaders, and some of Toronto’s most celebrated artists.
The volunteer-run organization raises thousands of dollars and truckloads of food for local charities that support families in need.
