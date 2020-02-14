Feb. 28: Create vegan textile art in East York

You can experience the art of making mud cloth, one of Africa’s most unique textiles, at S. Walter Stewart Library on Feb. 28.

This vegan textile art technique employs hand painting of patterns and symbols with a variety of natural dyes, including river mud that has been aged up to one year.

Adults (18 and over) can create a personal unique piece of art at the session from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s free but space is limited. Register on Eventbrite.

S. Walter Stewart is an East York branch of the Toronto Public Library at 170 Memorial Park Ave.

