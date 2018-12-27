Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Presentations THINGS TO DO 

Jan. 10: Salary negotiation strategies for women

Free information session at Riverdale Library branch

0 Comment ,

A seminar on salary negotiation strategies for women will take place on Jan. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Riverdale Library, 370 Broadview Ave.

Kathryn Meisner, career and salary negotiation coach, will discuss the anatomy of a typical salary negotiation and the counter-offer process.

This is a free event. To register or for more information, call 416-393-7720 or go to the website.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Dec 27 2018 3:55 pm
Filed in: Presentations  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *