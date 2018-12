The tribute band Strictly Sabbath will play at the Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth Ave., on Jan. 12 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The performance will cover songs from Black Sabbath and Ozzy Ozbourne.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $5 or $10 at the door.

For more information or to book your ticket, call 416-466-5130 or go to the website.

