Jan. 17–26: Erie Canal exhibit at Todmorden

DesignTO presents “The Story of Water: The Erie Canal as a Site of Untold Stories,” an exhibit exploring through cast clay vessels the marginalized histories that made the Erie Canal possible.

Formed from 3D scans of the canal locks, the vessels act as recording devices for the movement of the Erie Canal waters, forming and deforming the vessels, symbolizing the losses that inevitably occurred alongside the “progressive” ingenuity and creativity that the canal represented.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 17 to 26, excluding Monday and Tuesday, at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd.

Hours are Wednesday to Friday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

More Information is available from DesignTO online.

