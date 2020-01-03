Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Exhibits THINGS TO DO 

Jan. 17–26: Erie Canal exhibit at Todmorden

Clay sculptures represents the losses that occurred in creating the canal

0 Comment , ,

DesignTO presents “The Story of Water: The Erie Canal as a Site of Untold Stories,” an exhibit exploring through cast clay vessels the marginalized histories that made the Erie Canal possible.

Formed from 3D scans of the canal locks, the vessels act as recording devices for the movement of the Erie Canal waters, forming and deforming the vessels, symbolizing the losses that inevitably occurred alongside the “progressive” ingenuity and creativity that the canal represented.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 17 to 26, excluding Monday and Tuesday, at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd.

Hours are Wednesday to Friday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

More Information is available from DesignTO online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jan 3 2020 10:41 am
Filed in: Exhibits  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

The other Pottery Road is a mess

Town Crier staff Comments Off on The other Pottery Road is a mess
Bayview Extension speed limit sign

Speed limit increased on Bayview Extension

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Speed limit increased on Bayview Extension

Acting out of love

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Acting out of love

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *