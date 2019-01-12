Jan. 26: Drums speak at Riverdale Library
Songs and Djembe drum rhythms as part of literacy month
Songs and djembe drum rhythms will be performed at the Drums Speak event at the Riverdale Library, 370 Broadview Ave., on Jan. 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants will be able to experience the songs and djembe drum rhythms of West Africa as part of the Toronto Public Library’s Family Literacy Month Series.
This is a free, drop-in event and all ages are welcome. Call 416-393-7720 for more information or check the website.
