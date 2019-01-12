Jan. 26: Drums speak at Riverdale Library

Songs and djembe drum rhythms will be performed at the Drums Speak event at the Riverdale Library, 370 Broadview Ave., on Jan. 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants will be able to experience the songs and djembe drum rhythms of West Africa as part of the Toronto Public Library’s Family Literacy Month Series.

This is a free, drop-in event and all ages are welcome. Call 416-393-7720 for more information or check the website.

