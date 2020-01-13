Streeter

Jan. 27: Open house on Danforth Study

Residents invited to discuss options for developing Danforth Avenue

The second Danforth Study Open House takes place at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, 1 Hanson St., in the cafeteria on Jan. 27.

The first open house on Nov. 7 drew about 400 east end residents and workers to discuss proposed development of Danforth Avenue.

People are invited to come by any time between 6:30 and 9 p.m. to give us their input on the study. Stations will be set up with study updates, including the Terms of Reference and Area Profile Report, along with activities to gather feedback and priorities, and staff available to discuss the Danforth Study.

Local councillors Paula Fletcher and Brad Bradford also plan to be at the meeting.

More information is to be available on the study’s website by Jan. 20.

 

