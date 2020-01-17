Jan. 31: Chocolate-making workshop in East York

S. Walter Stewart Library offers a chocolate-making workshop for those 18 and over on Jan. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The workshop is ideal for excited beginners and any chocolate lover wanting a hands-on introduction into the world of chocolate making. The library shares the unique history of chocolate and and pass the chocolate-making tradition onto you by teaching you how to make your own gourmet chocolate treats.

Space is limited. Registration required on Eventbrite.

The cost is free.

The library is at 170 Memorial Park Ave., near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

