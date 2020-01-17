Jan. 31: Skin care and tea blending workshop at apothecary

The Orenda Clinic and Apothecary at 623 Gerrard St. E. offers an evening of learning on Jan. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

They’ll be discussing how to care for your skin through the winter season with herbs with a short lesson on herbs for managing post-holiday skin issues, and caring for your skin during these harsher months, followed by a tea blending workshop.

You’ll learn how to make the teas and combine herbs for optimal effectiveness. Everyone will get to go home with their own personalized tea blend, and get to meet some like-minded ladies in the process.

The cost is $15.

For more information and for tickets, check Eventbrite online.

