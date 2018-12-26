Jan. 9: French immersion info night by Catholic school board
Families invited to St. Brigid Catholic School
A French immersion information night will be put on by the Toronto Catholic District School Board on Jan. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Interested families are invited to attend St. Brigid Catholic School at 50 Woodmount Ave. to learn more about TCDSB French Programs.
This is a free event and is suitable for all ages.
For more information call 416-393-5235, email shara.singh@tcdsb.com, or check online.
About this article: