July 20: Free blues festival in Olde East York

The Toronto East Rotary Club presents a Blues Festival at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave., on July 20.

Admission is free to the event that includes live blues performances, a barbecue, a beverage terrace, a community market, and kids’ activities — from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — rain or shine.

Performers include Danny Marks and The BLUZ.FM Allstars, Easy Rolling, the Blues Miners, and the Tone Dogs.

You can bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor performances.

All proceeds go to local charities.

More information can be found at TorontoEastRotary.com.

