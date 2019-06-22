Streeter

July 6: Public art walk in Riverside

Free walking tour of unique community explored through its public art

The Riverside Public Art Walk on July 6 weaves together stories of changes over space and time, heritage, people, nature, and ways of living, showing what what makes Riverside one of Toronto’s most unique communities.

Walk leader Anjuli Solanki is director of community programs at The STEPS Initiative, a not-for-profit which engages cultural exchanges through animating unlikely spaces with public art.

The tour starts in the Riverside Business Improvement Area at 630 Queen St. E. and runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s free but reservations or advance tickets are required.

Check online for more information and for tickets.

Jun 22 2019
