Mar. 26: Transit town hall in Toronto-Danforth

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paul Fletcher is holding a town hall on transit on Mar. 26.

The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. at St. David’s Anglican Church, 49 Donlands Ave., across from Donlands Station.

Joining Fletcher will be MPP Peter Tabuns and TTC Riders.

The TTC’s major problem is lack of funding, making it one of the worst funded major transit systems in North America, fletcher says. If the Ford government wants to help, they could simply offer to help share more of the financial burden, she says.

Many have raised the danger of this leading to privatizing our subway system. Many other questions and concerns are also being raised.

Everyone is invited to have their say at the town hall meeting.

About this article: