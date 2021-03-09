Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Dawes Road Library header
Edition: 
Meetings THINGS TO DO 

March 23: Share thoughts on Dawes Road Library rebuilding

Virtual meeting to discuss plans for library reconstruction and expansion to include community hub

0 Comment , ,

A community consultation is being held virtually March 23 on the planned renovation and expansion of the Dawes Road branch of the Toronto Public Library.

Library and city staff, Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and architects from Perkins and Will and Smoke Architecture will be available to talk about the project. The branch at 416 Dawes Rd. is to be rebuilt and expanded to also include a community hub run by the city.

The public is invited to learn about the plans and share their thoughts on the project.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to run until 8 p.m.

You can join from the meeting link, or by phone at (416) 216-5643.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 9 2021 12:54 pm
Filed in: Meetings  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Gainsborough fire header

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates: May–June 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates: May–June 2020

Sundays: Winter Stations Art Pop-Ups continue

Streeter staff Comments Off on Sundays: Winter Stations Art Pop-Ups continue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *