March 23: Share thoughts on Dawes Road Library rebuilding

A community consultation is being held virtually March 23 on the planned renovation and expansion of the Dawes Road branch of the Toronto Public Library.

Library and city staff, Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and architects from Perkins and Will and Smoke Architecture will be available to talk about the project. The branch at 416 Dawes Rd. is to be rebuilt and expanded to also include a community hub run by the city.

The public is invited to learn about the plans and share their thoughts on the project.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to run until 8 p.m.

You can join from the meeting link, or by phone at (416) 216-5643.

