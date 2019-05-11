May 25: Sing-along for social justice on Broadview

Common Thread Community Chorus presents its 20th anniversary concert and sing-along entitled “Music, Community & Social Justice” on May 25.

The concert is to take place at 3 p.m. at the Estonian House, 958 Broadview Ave., followed by a gala reception with refreshments and cash bar at 5:30 p.m.

The chorus will be joined by Common Thread Kids, and special guests Pat Humphries and Sandy O. of Emma’s Revolution.

Check online for tickets. Tickets are $30, or $15 for ages 18 and under.

