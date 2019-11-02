Streeter

Nov. 16: Arts and crafts sale at Eastminster United

Free admission to Rotary's 10th annual artisan event

The Toronto East Rotary Club is holding its 10th Annual Arts and Crafts Sale on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave. (one block west of Chester subway station).

More than 45 diverse artisans will be selling their creations.

Refreshments will be available, together with live music, face painting and a draw.

Proceeds raised go to community projects including the Out of the Cold Program at Eastminster. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.torontoeastrotary.com.

Posted: Nov 2 2019 10:35 am
