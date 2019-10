Youth ages 13 to 19 can learn how to turn rocks into mini masterpieces using paint or coloured pencils at S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.

The workshop is free on Oct. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. Supplies are provided.

Call 416-396-3975 to register.

For more information, see the library website at https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT418067&R=EVT418067.