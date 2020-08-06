Saturdays: Grab and go at Withrow farmers’ market

Withrow Park Farmers’ Market continues its 2020 season — running on Saturdays until October.

It is operating differently from past years though, based on Toronto Public Health requirements.

Patrons have to “grab and go,” taking their purchases home with them. Eating is not permitted in the market and the usual areas for sitting, live music and kids’ crafts are not set up this year. Physically distanced lineups are in effect.

The market at Withrow Park opens for most customers at 10 a.m. and closes promptly at 1 p.m.

But you may also order ahead of time Sundays through Wednesdays at the online store for Saturday pickup. Customers who order $40 or more will have access to the market starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, see the Withrow Park Farmers’ Market website.

About this article: