Saturdays: Withrow Park market continues into fall

Food, wine, kids activities, music and more in Riverdale-area park

The farmers’ market, in the northeast corner of Withrow Park, runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., until Oct. 12.

It offers local fruits and vegetables, VQA wines and ciders, vegan and gluten-free goodies, organic bread and delicious baked goods, plus ready-to-eat food. There’s also face-painting for kids and lots of special events, including live music, free kids crafts, clothing repairs, yoga, swaps and more.

For more information, check online at withrowmarket.ca.

Aug 26 2019
