tenants apartment
Sept. 15: Find out your rights as tenants

Virtual workshop with Don Valley Community Legal Services

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher and MPP Peter Tabuns are hosting a virtual tenants’ workshop with Don Valley Community Legal Services on Tues., Sept. 15.

You can learn about your rights and how Bill 184 will impact tenants. Stewart Cruikshank, a lawyer from Don Valley Community Legal Services, is presenting, followed by a Q&A.

The workshop runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Register in advance.

A recording of the workshop is to be made available after.

Sep 2 2020
