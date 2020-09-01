Sept. 15: Find out your rights as tenants
Virtual workshop with Don Valley Community Legal Services
Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher and MPP Peter Tabuns are hosting a virtual tenants’ workshop with Don Valley Community Legal Services on Tues., Sept. 15.
You can learn about your rights and how Bill 184 will impact tenants. Stewart Cruikshank, a lawyer from Don Valley Community Legal Services, is presenting, followed by a Q&A.
The workshop runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
A recording of the workshop is to be made available after.
