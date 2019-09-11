Streeter

Sept. 25: Filmmaker’s funny take on life at Riverdale Library

Cameron Tingley's 'Life As We Know It' promises to make you laugh — and think

Filmmaker and visual humorist Cameron Tingley presents his short live-action films and shares his observations of modern society in “Life As We Know It.”

Promising to make you laugh, think, and wonder all at the same time, the show is presented for free at Riverdale Public Library, 370 Broadview Ave. on Sept. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, check online or call 416-469-3033.

Sep 11 2019
