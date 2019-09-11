Sept. 25: Filmmaker’s funny take on life at Riverdale Library

Filmmaker and visual humorist Cameron Tingley presents his short live-action films and shares his observations of modern society in “Life As We Know It.”

Promising to make you laugh, think, and wonder all at the same time, the show is presented for free at Riverdale Public Library, 370 Broadview Ave. on Sept. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, check online or call 416-469-3033.

About this article: