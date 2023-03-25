April 1–8: Compete at Easter in the Patch

The Cabbagetown BIA has announced this year’s Easter in the Patch Competitions, a two-fold event inviting friends and family to rediscover the community.

The first part of the event is the online egg-painting competition from April 1 to April 8. Friends and families are invited to pick up a free egg-painting kit at participating storefront businesses (one per household) to bring home, decorate and post on Instagram using #CabbagetownEggPainting hashtag. You could win a cash prize, gift card, or basket.

On April 8, friends and families are invited to participate in a traditional egg hunt at participating storefront businesses — with eggs hidden in their stores. The hunt is on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The participant with the most eggs hunted will have a chance to win a prize.

More information at cabbagetownto.com/easter2023.

