April 1: Sprint for spring in the east end

Registration is on March 21, 22, 29 and 30 for the Beaches Spring Sprint of 2023.

The run hosted by the Beaches Recreation Centre Advisory Council returns on April 1.

With support from the City of Toronto, Parks and Recreation, the Sprint has previously raised over $5,000 to support community programs and activities at the Beaches Recreation Centre.

The Spring Sprint lets the Centre help those in need by providing additional funding for program supplies and activities for hundreds of kids, seniors, and neighbours in our community.

Registration is $25 at the centre, 6 Williamson Rd., from 7 to 9 .m.

The run is scheduled for staggered starting times on April 1:

9:30 a.m. for 5-kilometre run

9:35 a.m. for 5-km. adult walk

9:35 a.m. for 2-km. senior walk,

10:30 a.m. 2-km. kids run

For more information, query by email.

