April 15–20: Celebrate Ramadan, Eid Mela in Little India

Gerrard India Bazaar BIA’s Ramadan and Eid Mela celebration starts April 15 and runs to April 20, with all events free.

On the first day, live Qawwali performances by Shahid Ali Khan and Group are featured from 6 to 8 p.m.

Throughout the six-day event, sidewalk sales are being held and a special Iftar menu is offered at participating restaurants.

Gerrard India Bazaar (Little India) is the largest market of South Asian goods and services in North America.

