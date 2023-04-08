Ramadan, Eid Mela in Little India poster
THINGS TO DO 

April 15–20: Celebrate Ramadan, Eid Mela in Little India

Free events hosted by Gerrard India Bazaar BIA

0 Comment , , , ,

Gerrard India Bazaar BIA’s Ramadan and Eid Mela celebration starts April 15 and runs to April 20, with all events free.

On the first day, live Qawwali performances by Shahid Ali Khan and Group are featured from 6 to 8 p.m.

Throughout the six-day event, sidewalk sales are being held and a special Iftar menu is offered at participating restaurants.

Gerrard India Bazaar (Little India) is the largest market of South Asian goods and services in North America.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 8 2023 3:07 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Eid celebration

June 17: Eid celebration of Islamic faith at Étienne-Brûlé

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *