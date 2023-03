Toronto’s Punk Rock Flea Market is back for its fifth edition at Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor St. W.

Admission is free for the event that promises “rad vendors” at calls the “gnarliest pop-up market,” featuring “badass shopping,” cold brews, favourite tunes and good food.

The market runs on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

