The Princess and the Pea on stage
April 21–May 14: Take family to The Princess and the Pea

Interactive, musical fairy tale on stage at Wychwood Theatre

TYT Theatre presents The Princess and the Pea at Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., Studio 176, running from April 21 to May 14.

This is an interactive, whimsical experience — from the creative team that brought you Rapunzel and Cinderella.

This magical musical based on the famous fairy tale enthralls the whole family with laugh-out-loud comedy, audience sing-alongs and plenty of silliness and adventure.

Tickets start at $30.

For tickets and show information, see the Ticketwise website, or query TYT Theatre by email.

 

Posted: Apr 14 2023 2:14 pm
Edition: Toronto
