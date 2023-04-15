April 22–23: Get your free compost in Toronto-Danforth

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher has arranged Free Compost Days on April 22 and 23.

Loads of compost are to be dropped at several locations for residents to pick up.

Bring your own shovels and containers or bags to these locations and times:

Phin Park, Saturday, 7 a.m.

Monarch Park, Saturday, 8 a.m.

Kempton Howard Park, Saturday, 9 a.m.

Riverdale Park, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Greenwood Park, Sunday, 7 a.m.

Wilkinson Public School, Sunday, 8 a.m.

