compost in hands
THINGS TO DO 

April 22–23: Get your free compost in Toronto-Danforth

Bring your shovels to six locations over two days

0 Comment , ,

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher has arranged  Free Compost Days on April 22 and 23.

Loads of compost are to be dropped at several locations for residents to pick up.

Bring your own shovels and containers or bags to these locations and times:

  • Phin Park, Saturday, 7 a.m.
  • Monarch Park, Saturday, 8 a.m.
  • Kempton Howard Park, Saturday, 9 a.m.
  • Riverdale Park, Saturday, 11 a.m.
  • Greenwood Park, Sunday, 7 a.m.
  • Wilkinson Public School, Sunday, 8 a.m.

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 15 2023 2:03 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Julie Dabrusin at victory party

No fluke, Liberals hold on to Toronto–Danforth

, , , , , , ,
One of two protests on Danforth

Anti-hate rally drowns out anti-immigrant vigil on Danforth

, , , , ,
Dog poop bin

Dog poop bins installed for when you’re out walking the dog

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *