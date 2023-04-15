Ralph Thornton Community Centre
THINGS TO DO 

April 22 and 29: Get your taxes done in east end

Community centre offers free tax clinics

0 Comment

You can still get your taxes done at the Ralph Thornton Community Centre at 765 Queen St. E. Two more days remain for this free tax clinic.

You can file your taxes through the clinic three ways: by phone, virtually via Zoom, or by a limited in-person consultation clinics on April 22 and April 29.

To book an appointment and learn about eligibility requirements, call 416-392-6810 or query by email.

