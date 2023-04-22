book sale
April 27–29: Check the books and more at mammoth sale in North Toronto

60th year for Fairlawn Avenue United Church's annual book sale

Fairlawn Avenue United Church’s mammoth book sale runs for its 60th year April 27-29 with thousands of quality used books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums.

The sale is usually extremely busy, attracting readers from across North Toronto, as well as many book dealers.

Hours are:

  • Thursday, April 27, 6–9 p.m.
  • Friday, April 28,noon–9 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Masking is recommended.

Fairlawn Avenue United Church is at 28 Fairlawn Ave,. just west of Yonge Street.

See the church’s book sale page for more information.

