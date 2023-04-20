April 27: Discuss Davisville condo and rental development

The city is holding a virtual meeting April 27 for community consultation on a proposed development at the intersection of Yonge Street with Davisville Avenue and Chaplin Crescent.

The addresses slated for the new development, are currently occupied by the eight-storey Davisville Centre at 1910–1920 Yonge St. and a smaller seven-storey building at 1944 Yonge St.

Developers Davpart is seeking approval for a mixed-use building of two towers, each 45-storeys high, including a 10-storey podium, designed by the firm of Graziani + Corazza Architects.

The proposed non-residential gross floor area is more than 15,000 square metres, and the proposed residential area is nearly 67,000 square feet with 880 residential units.

Plans were first submitted to the city in December 2021.

The community consultation is to take place via Webex from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To attend online, register in advance at Webex.

