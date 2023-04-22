Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus header
Film & Theatre For Kids THINGS TO DO 

April 29–May 28: See The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus

Play for all ages running at Wychwood Theatre

0 Comment , ,

The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus is on a month-long run on weekends at the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., Studio 176.

This new, original play shows the power of memory and imagination, and will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Five friends and a clever coyote find themselves transported into the desert, facing a series of perilous challenges.  Together they embark on an adventure to learn about the ways humans affect the environment and the animals with whom we share the planet, and take on the mission of saving the world from ourselves.

Cactus poster The hour-long play is recommended for ages 6 and up, with tickets starting at $25.

Show dates and times:

  • April 29, 10 a.m.
  • April 30, 10 a.m.
  • May 6, 10 a.m.
  • May 7, 10 a.m.
  • May 13, 10 a.m.
  • May 14, 10 a.m.
  • May 27, 10 a.m.
  • May 27, 12 noon
  • May 28, 10 a.m.
  • May 28, 12 noon

For tickets and more information, visit the Ticketwise website or query by email.

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 22 2023 9:34 am
Filed in: Film & Theatre  For Kids  THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Life’s a stage for theatrical youth

,

June 16: Pop-up artisan market at Artscape Wychwood Barns

, ,

Ross Petty revels in his role as nurturing villain

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *