April 29–May 28: See The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus

The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus is on a month-long run on weekends at the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., Studio 176.

This new, original play shows the power of memory and imagination, and will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Five friends and a clever coyote find themselves transported into the desert, facing a series of perilous challenges. Together they embark on an adventure to learn about the ways humans affect the environment and the animals with whom we share the planet, and take on the mission of saving the world from ourselves.

The hour-long play is recommended for ages 6 and up, with tickets starting at $25.

Show dates and times:

April 29, 10 a.m.

April 30, 10 a.m.

May 6, 10 a.m.

May 7, 10 a.m.

May 13, 10 a.m.

May 14, 10 a.m.

May 27, 10 a.m.

May 27, 12 noon

May 28, 10 a.m.

May 28, 12 noon

For tickets and more information, visit the Ticketwise website or query by email.

