Aug. 11–13: Taste the Danforth over the weekend

Toronto’s most popular food and fun fest is back for the first time since 2019.

A Taste of the Danforth was cancelled during the pandemic years of 2020–2021 and again in 2022 when the Greektown on the Danforth BIA said the street festival could not accommodate the sidewalk and curbside patios of CafeTO.

Thousands of people from across Toronto are expected to fill the street this year again from Friday evening through the weekend.

Organizers are promising a weekend brimming with delectable food and fun, celebrating the diverse cultures that thrive along the Danforth

In addition to the shopping, restaurant cuisine and street foods, A Taste of the Danforth presents entertainment on two stages, a “celebrity stage” and a “Greek stage”. A Little City Builders Kids Zone has also been set up as a play area for the younger festival attendees.

A beer garden is also part of this year’s Taste of the Danforth.

Hours for the event are Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 12 from noon to midnight and Aug. 13 from noon to 10 p.m.

More information can be found on the Greektown website or on the BIA’s social media pages.