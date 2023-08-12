Aug. 26: Celebrate Little Jamaica at festival

The community of Little Jamaica is celebrated at the “Love Letter to Little Jamaica” festival, on Aug. 26.

You can enjoy free food, a community-driven panel, live music and a dance party developed by local youth as part of the Reset Residency training and well-being program.

Event highlights include Caribbean cuisines from local restaurants, engaging panel discussions with community members who can speak to Little Jamaica’s past, present and future, and a live music dance party.

The schedule for the event is:

2 p.m. — Doors open

3:30 p.m. — Appetizers

4 p.m. — Panel starts with Chelsea Nyomi, Micha Edwards, and Scribe

5:30 p.m. — Intermission and Lunch

6 p.m. — Reset performances featuring Oy Lein, Danila Stone, Maliik and Wura Sol.

7:30 p.m. — Desserts

8–10 p.m. — Dance Party with DJ: Flex of All Trades.

The location is Reset Community Centre, 634 Vaughan Rd.

General admission is free but advance tickets are required: www.universe.com.

For more information see the Reset website, query by email or phone 647-326-6667.