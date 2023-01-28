Feb. 11: Registration for summer CampTO begins

Believe it or not, as winter starts seriously with snow falling over Toronto, it’s time to think about what the kids will be doing during the summer holidays this year.

Registration for the city’s CampTO program is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Toronto already has the listings online to help residents prepare. You can find programs and registration information on the city’s CampTO webpage.

You can also register in-person at the following community centre on Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon:

Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Dr.

Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.

Masaryk Cowan Community Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

If you need help to prepare registering , call 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.

New exploration program

Camps begin July 4 and run until Sept. 1 at 156 locations across the city.

Activities to sign up for include traditional day camp experiences, games, dance, drama, music, arts and crafts, and exploring nature. Camps are designed for three age groups: early years (4–5), child (6–12), and youth (13–16).

This summer the city is also introducing a new program, CampTO Explore, a traditional day camp experience plus an excursion to a popular Toronto attraction.

Also available are adapted and inclusive programs for participants with disabilities. The city will offer CampTO Plus, in-person specialty camps at community centres and at three Toronto History Museums sites, which focus on a particular interest or skill such as arts, circus, creative writing, a variety of sports, magic, nature, drama, dance, science, French immersion and more.

Here are some of the locations being offered:

Beaches-Leslieville

Adam Beck Community Centre, 79 Lawlor Ave.

Fairmount Park Community Centre, 1757 Gerrard St. East

Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.

Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Ave.

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen E. St.

Matty Eckler Recreation Centre, 953 Gerrard E. St.

S.H. Armstrong Community Centre, 56 Woodfield Rd.

Central Toronto

Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

Trinity Community Recreation Centre, 155 Crawford St.

Wallace-Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

Don Valley

Banbury Community Centre, 120 Banbury Rd.

Broadlands Community Centre, 19 Castlegrove Blvd.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St Dennis Dr.

Pleasantview Community Centre, 545 Van Horne Ave.

Victoria Village Arena, 190 Bermondsey Rd.

Leaside area

Davisville Junior Public School, 43 Millwood Rd.

Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre, 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Maurice Cody Community Centre, 181 Cleveland St.

Trace Manes Park Community Centre, 110 Rumsey Rd.

North Toronto and Forest Hill

Barbara Frum Community Centre, 20 Covington Rd.

Fairbank Memorial Community Centre, 2213 Dufferin St.

Glen Long Community Centre, 35 Glen Long Ave.

Hillcrest Community Centre, 1339 Bathurst St.

Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Rd.

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton W. Ave.

Spadina Museum, 285 Spadina Rd.

Vaughan Road Academy, 529 Vaughan Rd.

Riverdale-East York

Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave.

Earl Beatty Community Centre, 455 Glebeholme Blvd.

East York Community Centre, 1081 Pape Ave.

Main Square Community Centre, 245 Main St.

O’Connor Community Centre, 1386 Victoria Park Ave.

O’Connor Public School, 1665 O’Connor Dr.

Stan Wadlow Clubhouse, 373 Cedarvale Ave.

Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre, 67 Pottery Rd.

Withrow Park and Clubhouse, 725 Logan Ave.

You can find the entire list of locations for CampTo on the city’s website.

