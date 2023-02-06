Secret Agents of the Underground Railroad header
Feb. 23: Discover heroes of the Underground Railroad

Free screening and discussion of film at Hot Docs cinema

Black History Month is  celebrated with a free screening and panel discussion of The Nature of Things: Secret Agents of the Underground Railroad at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on on Feb. 23.

Science and history collide to uncover the heroes of Niagara Falls’ Underground Railroad in the 1800s.

The screening begins at 6:30 p.m. at the cinema at 506 Bloor St. W.

Seating must be reserved through Hot Docs online.

The event is presented by Attraction, Black Screen Office and CBC.

 

 

 

 

