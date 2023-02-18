Feb. 25: Take a walk on Coldest Night of the Year

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk, hosted by local charities to raise money to serve people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

It’s a Canada-wide event taking place on the afternoon and evening of Feb. 25, with at least 13 walks in Toronto alone. Most offer a choice of two-kilometre and five-kilometre hikes.

To find out your walk’s location, to donate or to register for the walk, see the Coldest Night of the Year website.

You can also check the sites for the individual walks in Toronto. Here are some of them being held in and around Streeter neighbourhoods:

