Feb. 25: Take a walk on Coldest Night of the Year
Charity walk raises funds to support the hurt, the hungry and the homeless
The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk, hosted by local charities to raise money to serve people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.
It’s a Canada-wide event taking place on the afternoon and evening of Feb. 25, with at least 13 walks in Toronto alone. Most offer a choice of two-kilometre and five-kilometre hikes.
To find out your walk’s location, to donate or to register for the walk, see the Coldest Night of the Year website.
You can also check the sites for the individual walks in Toronto. Here are some of them being held in and around Streeter neighbourhoods:
- Toronto Danforth, hosted by Kennedy House Youth Shelter, starting at St. Barnabas on the Danforth Anglican Church, 361 Danforth Ave.
- Toronto Downtown Yonge, hosted by Yonge Street Mission, starting at St. Paul’s Bloor Street, 227 Bloor St. E.
- Toronto Forest Hill, hosted by Ve’ahavta, starting at Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst St. (Also see Streeter story on Ve’ahavta and the Coldest Night.)
- Toronto Hillcrest, hosted by Church of St. Michael and All Angels, starting at 611 St Clair Ave. W.
- Toronto Leslieville, hosted by Red Door Family Shelter, starting at 791 Queen St. E.,
Mustard Seed – Fontbonne Ministries
- Toronto Rosedale, hosted by Street Haven, starting at 144 Roxborough St. W.
- Toronto Sherbourne, hosted by Street Health, starting at 339 Queen St. E.
- Toronto York Mills, hosted by North York Harvest Food Bank, starting at 2975 Don Mills Rd. W.
- Toronto Victoria Park, hosted by Connect City, starting at Warden Woods Community Centre
74 Firvalley Court
About this article: