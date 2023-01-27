Feb. 3: East-end town hall meeting on budget

East-end residents can learn about the city’s 2023 budget and ask questions about it at a town hall meeting on Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The meeting at East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave., is hosted by Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher, Beaches East York councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto’s budget committee chair Gary Crawford.

Admission is free but you can reserve a spot through Eventbrite online.

City council is set to debate the budget Feb. 14.

