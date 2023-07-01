July 15–Aug. 19: View art in the park on climate change

Flemingdon Community Support Services presents Art, Equity and Climate Change in RV Burgess Park, 46 Thorncliffe Park Dr. every Saturday from July 15 to Aug. 19.

It’s a project that brings the communities of Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park together to learn about, compare and depict their experiences of climate change in their countries of origin and in their adopted country of Canada through art.

Five local South Asian artists who practice different mediums of art — abstract, comics, glass painting, landscape and calligraphy — will focus on the issue of climate change and equity through an art lens.

The schedule is:

July 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.

July 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.

July 29 from 33 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The cost to attend is free. No registration required.