July 27–29: Enjoy the Beaches Jazz Fest street party

They’re shutting down Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues nightly from July 27 to 29 for the Beaches Jazz Festival’s Street fest.

The street will be closed starting at 6 p.m. each night, with performances running from 7 to 11 p.m.

Food trucks, vendors, and other services will also be present to serve the huge numbers of people expected to attend the popular annual event.

Thirty-five bands are scheduled to play during the event. See the list and other information at the festival website.

The event is free of course. All you need is ears — and good walking shoes.