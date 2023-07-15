July 29–Aug. 6: See four Munsch stories performed in one play

Four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories are performed as one wacky storytelling play by actor M. John Kennedy in seven performances, presented by TYT Theatre for Young Audiences at the Wychwood Theatre.

From July 29 to Aug. 6, adults and children, age 4 and higher, will have fun reliving Munsch classics, based on the books Pigs, 5o Below Zero, Something Good and The Paper Bag Princess.

The location is the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., Studio 176.

Show dates and times are:

Saturday, July 29, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 10 a.m./12 p.m.

Thursday, Aug 3, 10 a.m./12 p.m.

Friday, Aug 4, 10 a.m./12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 5, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 6, 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.50. For tickets and show information, go to the Eventbrite site or query by email.