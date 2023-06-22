July 6, Aug. 26: See the spaces and hear the stories about South Hill

You can join Heritage Toronto to wander through the leafy streets of South Hill to learn about the early 20th-century history and architecture of the neighbourhood.

The walk taking place on two days will explore community green spaces and hear stories of wealthy heiresses, war heroes and everyday families, and how they are linked to historically significant properties, including a collection of Eden Smith homes and a former Mothercraft hospital and residence.

Dates and times are:

July 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The starting point is Sir Winston Churchill Park, 301 St. Clair Ave. W. and the end point is Glenn Gould Park, 480 Avenue Rd.

The cost is $9.85 . Pre-registration is required. See Heritage Toronto for more information and to registrer.