Spring Into Action photo from last year
THINGS TO DO 

June 10: Spring Into Action for youth mental health

Annual run and fest at Sunnybrook Park raises funds

Midtown’s annual Spring Into Action Move for Youth Mental Health is returning for its 17th year, featuring dance, kids’ activities, food, celebrity youth performances, and a two- or five-kilometre walk or run through Sunnybrook Park.

The annual event promotes a community message of non-judgment, safe spaces, acceptance and tolerance to raise funds for Health Out Loud.

Spring Into Action banner

The day begins and ends at InsideOut Health and Fitness Studio, 210 Laird Dr.

Events start at 9 a.m. with registration, breakfast, and yoga and run well into the afternoon with a family festival marketplace.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this powerful and fun day with family and friends.

More information and registration for the walk/run are at www.springintoaction.ca.

Or for more information, contact Lianne Black by email or by calling 416-788-5120.

Posted: May 26 2023 2:47 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
