June 10: Spring Into Action for youth mental health

Midtown’s annual Spring Into Action Move for Youth Mental Health is returning for its 17th year, featuring dance, kids’ activities, food, celebrity youth performances, and a two- or five-kilometre walk or run through Sunnybrook Park.

The annual event promotes a community message of non-judgment, safe spaces, acceptance and tolerance to raise funds for Health Out Loud.

The day begins and ends at InsideOut Health and Fitness Studio, 210 Laird Dr.

Events start at 9 a.m. with registration, breakfast, and yoga and run well into the afternoon with a family festival marketplace.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this powerful and fun day with family and friends.

More information and registration for the walk/run are at www.springintoaction.ca.

Or for more information, contact Lianne Black by email or by calling 416-788-5120.

