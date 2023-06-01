June 13: Reuse, recycle and get rid of hazardous waste in Beaches

Woodbine Beach Park is the location of the next Community Environment Day in Beaches-East York on June 13.

It takes place at the parking lot at 1675 Lake Shore Blvd. E. from 4 to 8 p.m.

This is your chance to bring in items like books, sporting goods, clothing and textiles for reuse.

Small electronics, like computer monitors and cell phones, can be brought in for recycling.

Household hazardous waste — batteries, paint, propane tanks, solvents, glue, fluorescent bulbs and unused medications — can also be collected for proper disposal.

Free compost (limit of two bags per family) may also be available.

About this article: