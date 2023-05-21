June 2–3: Join BenTastic in quest to become a magician

Join magician BenTastic as you and your family embark on a magic journey to become official magicians.

Family-friendly magician BenTastic puts on an action-packed, interactive magic show with lots of laughter, amazing tricks and plenty of audience participation.

The show combines comedy and storytelling with magic.

Each child will received an Official Magician Membership Card at the end of the show (with an online link where Ben teaches them magic tricks they can do at home ).

The 50-minute show is on at the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., Studio 176, on June 2 and 3 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

For tickets and show information, visit the Eventbrite website, or query by email.

