June 24: Tour the magical gardens of Leaside

The Leaside Garden Society invites you to the Magical Gardens Tour 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

You can enjoy a personal exploration of the neighbourhood’s gardens, meet the gardeners, exchange horticultural notes, ask questions, discover new ideas or simply smell the flowers.

Also, you can attend a special flower exhibit and show at the Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr., between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Passport Tour tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at:

Heaps Estrin (McRae Drive and Bayview Avenue)

Write Impressions (Bayview and Millwood Road)

Lilac Hair (708 Millwood Rd. at Bayview)

Summer’s Best (1573 Bayview Ave.)

Leaside Pub (Laird Drive and McRae)

Leaside Library on June 24 only

