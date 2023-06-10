garden path
THINGS TO DO 

June 24: Tour the magical gardens of Leaside

Purchase passport tour tickets at local shops

0 Comment

The Leaside Garden Society invites you to the Magical Gardens Tour 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

garden tour posterYou can enjoy a personal exploration of the neighbourhood’s gardens, meet the gardeners, exchange horticultural notes, ask questions, discover new ideas or simply smell the flowers.

Also, you can attend a special flower exhibit and show at the Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.,  between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Passport Tour tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at:
  • Heaps Estrin (McRae Drive and Bayview Avenue)
  • Write Impressions (Bayview and Millwood Road)
  • Lilac Hair (708 Millwood Rd. at Bayview)
  • Summer’s Best (1573 Bayview Ave.)
  • Leaside Pub (Laird Drive and McRae)
  • Leaside Library on June 24 only

For more information, see the LGS website or query by email.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 10 2023 11:18 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *