June 26: Vote today

If you haven’t already voted in the advance polls, June 26 is the day to cast your ballot for the next mayor or Toronto.

A total of 102 candidates are vying to succeed John Tory, who resigned Feb. 17 triggering a byelection.

To vote you must be:

a Canadian citizen

at least 18 years old

a resident or property owner in the city of Toronto

not prohibited from voting under any law.

A piece of identification showing your name and Toronto address is needed when you go to vote. You may also bring, in addition to your ID, a voter information card which may have been mailed to you if you’re already on the voters’ list and may facilitate the voting process.

Where to go

You can likely vote at the polling station closest to your home address. If you received a voter information card, the polling station address can be found on the card.

You can find your voting location by searching your address on the city’s MyVote page.

On June 26, polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.