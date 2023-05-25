Dugald Cameron to speak at Leaside Garden Society
Dugald Cameron is to speak to the Leaside Garden Society about hydrangeas on June 8.
June 8: Learn about hydrangeas in person

Leaside Garden Society meeting at new location

The Leaside Garden Society continues its speaker series — now in person — on June 8 at Northlea United Church,  25 Brentcliffe Rd.

The special guest will be Dugald Cameron, speaking on “Hardy Hydrangeas: from Panicles to Mopheads.”

Refreshments are at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Guests and new members are always welcome.

For more information, visit the society’s website or query by email.

Posted: May 25 2023 9:43 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
